A Lesson to Learn: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s stock price has collected 3.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ :ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONB is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Old National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $3.95 above the current price. ONB currently public float of 164.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONB was 3.56M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB stocks went up by 3.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.38% and a quarterly performance of 1.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Old National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.56% for ONB stocks with a simple moving average of 2.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $22 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONB reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for ONB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ONB, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ONB Trading at -2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.73. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Ramirez Austin M, who purchase 5,715 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ramirez Austin M now owns 10,155 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $99,991 using the latest closing price.

Kitchell Ryan C, the Director of Old National Bancorp, purchase 100 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Kitchell Ryan C is holding 100 shares at $1,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.