A Lesson to Learn: Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $192.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Cadence Design Spikes After Earnings. Analysts Are Upbeat.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $185.87, which is $33.63 above the current price. CDNS currently public float of 272.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.80M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of -14.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Cadence Design Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.59% for CDNS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $180 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CDNS, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

CDNS Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.94. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw -19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from ZAMAN ANEEL, who sale 6,623 shares at the price of $152.02 back on Feb 28. After this action, ZAMAN ANEEL now owns 105,421 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $1,006,810 using the latest closing price.

TENG CHIN-CHI, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $152.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that TENG CHIN-CHI is holding 153,446 shares at $1,140,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+89.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.29. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.