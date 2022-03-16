Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) went up by 3.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.27. The company’s stock price has collected 9.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/22 that Costco, Smith & Wesson, Splunk, Gap, Broadcom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE :RCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCL is at 2.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.17, which is $23.05 above the current price. RCL currently public float of 219.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCL was 4.65M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL stocks went up by 9.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.79% and a quarterly performance of -2.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.36% for RCL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $105 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to RCL, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

RCL Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.72. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Bayley Michael W, who sale 2,529 shares at the price of $85.92 back on Feb 15. After this action, Bayley Michael W now owns 133,724 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $217,286 using the latest closing price.

Lutoff-Perlo Lisa, the Pres & CEO, Celebrity Cruises of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 10,435 shares at $87.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Lutoff-Perlo Lisa is holding 75,318 shares at $917,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-248.82 for the present operating margin

-159.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -343.34. Equity return is now at value -73.50, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.