Wall Street Pummels Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) After Recent Earnings Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went up by 2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s stock price has collected -6.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE :NOVA) Right Now?

NOVA currently public float of 100.87M and currently shorts hold a 13.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVA was 3.12M shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA stocks went down by -6.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.38% and a quarterly performance of -30.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.14% for Sunnova Energy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.06% for NOVA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $32 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOVA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at 9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.83. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -18.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Berger William J, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $21.71 back on Mar 14. After this action, Berger William J now owns 383,738 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $201,886 using the latest closing price.

LANE ROBERT LAWRENCE, the See Remarks of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 11,870 shares at $21.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that LANE ROBERT LAWRENCE is holding 74,373 shares at $257,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.47 for the present operating margin

+45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -57.14. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.