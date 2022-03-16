Wall Street Pummels Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) After Recent Earnings Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE :AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.19, which is $38.69 above the current price. AEM currently public float of 243.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEM was 3.43M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stocks went down by -2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.04% and a quarterly performance of 22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for AEM stocks with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEM reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for AEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

AEM Trading at 14.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.80. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw 12.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.04 for the present operating margin

+30.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stands at +14.20. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.