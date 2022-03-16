Wall Street Praises Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) After Recent Earnings Report

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) went down by -34.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ :TLIS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Talis Biomedical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $3.38 above the current price. TLIS currently public float of 9.54M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLIS was 121.54K shares.

TLIS’s Market Performance

TLIS stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.78% and a quarterly performance of -55.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.13% for Talis Biomedical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.79% for TLIS stocks with a simple moving average of -82.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLIS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TLIS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TLIS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLIS reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TLIS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

TLIS Trading at -55.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLIS fell by -40.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8610. In addition, Talis Biomedical Corporation saw -57.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLIS starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Nov 18. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 7,053,176 shares of Talis Biomedical Corporation, valued at $218,250 using the latest closing price.

Ramakrishnan Ramesh, the Former Officer of Talis Biomedical Corporation, sale 27,502 shares at $7.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Ramakrishnan Ramesh is holding 38,619 shares at $210,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-833.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Talis Biomedical Corporation stands at -833.15. The total capital return value is set at -89.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.35. Equity return is now at value -103.80, with -64.70 for asset returns.

Based on Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.38.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.