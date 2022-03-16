Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) went down by -11.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected -22.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VERV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Verve Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.80, which is $44.67 above the current price. VERV currently public float of 31.03M and currently shorts hold a 24.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERV was 649.98K shares.

VERV’s Market Performance

VERV stocks went down by -22.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.13% and a quarterly performance of -36.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.83% for Verve Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.63% for VERV stocks with a simple moving average of -52.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $42 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERV reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for VERV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

William Blair gave a rating of “Outperform” to VERV, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

VERV Trading at -30.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares sank -29.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -22.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.19. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from FMR LLC, who sale 3,971 shares at the price of $29.01 back on Mar 09. After this action, FMR LLC now owns 825,723 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc., valued at $115,199 using the latest closing price.

FMR LLC, the See Remark 1 of Verve Therapeutics Inc., sale 13,190 shares at $29.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that FMR LLC is holding 829,694 shares at $388,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

The total capital return value is set at -105.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.11.