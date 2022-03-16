Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (DMYS)

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (NYSE :DMYS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of DMYS was 50.59K shares.

DMYS’s Market Performance

DMYS stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of -1.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.29% for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for DMYS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.70% for the last 200 days.

DMYS Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.23%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYS fell by -0.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. VI saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.