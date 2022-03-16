Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.37. The company’s stock price has collected 1.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMX is at 0.90.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

AMX currently public float of 1.64B and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMX was 3.01M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX stocks went up by 1.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.26% and a quarterly performance of 1.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.04% for AMX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

AMX Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.99 for the present operating margin

+41.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +8.27. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.