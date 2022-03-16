Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s stock price has collected 2.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/22 that Texas Instruments’ Spending Plans Trigger a Downgrade for the Chip Maker

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ :TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $199.25, which is $25.75 above the current price. TXN currently public float of 921.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXN was 6.26M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN stocks went up by 2.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.82% and a quarterly performance of -10.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Texas Instruments Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for TXN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TXN, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

TXN Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.69. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from Ron Amichai, who sale 2,037 shares at the price of $171.96 back on Feb 08. After this action, Ron Amichai now owns 39,891 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $350,280 using the latest closing price.

BLINN MARK A, the Director of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 4,095 shares at $170.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that BLINN MARK A is holding 12,156 shares at $698,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.14 for the present operating margin

+66.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +42.17. Equity return is now at value 66.10, with 35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.