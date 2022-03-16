Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) went up by 15.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.23. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Big Lots Shares Rise as Investor Pushes for Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE :BIG) Right Now?

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIG is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Big Lots Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.89, which is $2.07 above the current price. BIG currently public float of 29.96M and currently shorts hold a 27.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIG was 1.11M shares.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly performance of -16.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Big Lots Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.12% for BIG stocks with a simple moving average of -25.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $50 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BIG, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BIG Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.77. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Padovano Nicholas E, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $35.39 back on Mar 11. After this action, Padovano Nicholas E now owns 13,896 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $46,007 using the latest closing price.

Schlonsky Michael Allen, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $61.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Schlonsky Michael Allen is holding 65,951 shares at $122,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc. stands at +2.89. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.