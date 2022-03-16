Here’s Our Rant About Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) went down by -3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that Want Clean-Energy Stocks? Buy These 3.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE :DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAR is at 1.09.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

DAR currently public float of 159.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAR was 1.28M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR stocks went down by -2.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.50% and a quarterly performance of 11.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Darling Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for DAR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $95 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DAR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.62. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Kloosterboer Dirk, who sale 11,061 shares at the price of $77.01 back on Mar 07. After this action, Kloosterboer Dirk now owns 122,936 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $851,808 using the latest closing price.

Bullock John, the Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc., sale 22,157 shares at $75.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Bullock John is holding 137,158 shares at $1,678,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.70 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +13.74. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.