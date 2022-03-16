Here’s How Your Trade Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Aggressively Right Now

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) went down by -10.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.23. The company’s stock price has collected -20.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOMA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Doma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $5.46 above the current price. DOMA currently public float of 176.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMA was 1.34M shares.

DOMA’s Market Performance

DOMA stocks went down by -20.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.64% and a quarterly performance of -59.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.74% for Doma Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.71% for DOMA stocks with a simple moving average of -69.31% for the last 200 days.

DOMA Trading at -41.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -38.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMA fell by -20.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Doma Holdings Inc. saw -59.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMA starting from EIN MARK, who purchase 332,970 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Feb 23. After this action, EIN MARK now owns 365,160 shares of Doma Holdings Inc., valued at $799,128 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Alan, the Chief Accounting Officer of Doma Holdings Inc., purchase 14,400 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Smith Michael Alan is holding 144,271 shares at $102,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMA

The total capital return value is set at -0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.50.