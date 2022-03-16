Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Just Got Our Attention

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.71. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/04/22 that Foot Locker Stock Has Gotten Hit Hard. Why It’s a Buy.
Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Foot Locker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”
FL currently public float of 99.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 3.05M shares.
FL’s Market Performance
FL stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.69% and a quarterly performance of -25.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for Foot Locker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.67% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of -37.27% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of FL
Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.
Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to FL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.
FL Trading at -22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.13% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -27.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.33% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.41. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -28.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Johnson Richard A, who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Johnson Richard A now owns 339,594 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,519,000 using the latest closing price.
MCKENNA MATTHEW M, the Director of Foot Locker Inc., sale 10,214 shares at $52.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that MCKENNA MATTHEW M is holding 12,008 shares at $541,036 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for FL
Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 13.50 for asset returns.