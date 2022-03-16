Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) went up by 12.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.49. The company’s stock price has collected 5.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Self-Driving Trucks Start to Propel Land Rush Near Major Cities

Is It Worth Investing in Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :EMBK) Right Now?

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Embark Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $3.77 above the current price. EMBK currently public float of 323.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMBK was 952.38K shares.

EMBK’s Market Performance

EMBK stocks went up by 5.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.24% and a quarterly performance of -54.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for Embark Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.70% for EMBK stocks with a simple moving average of -49.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMBK

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMBK reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EMBK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EMBK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

EMBK Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMBK rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Embark Technology Inc. saw -51.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EMBK

Based on Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK), the company’s capital structure generated 500.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.35.