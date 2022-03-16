Can Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Remain Competitive?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/21 that Tesla, Apple, Alibaba, F5 Networks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE :ADM) Right Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.31, which is -$8.96 below the current price. ADM currently public float of 559.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADM was 3.18M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.29% and a quarterly performance of 28.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.14% for ADM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $74 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ADM, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

ADM Trading at 10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.85. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw 22.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from Macciocchi Vincent F, who sale 93,110 shares at the price of $76.70 back on Feb 15. After this action, Macciocchi Vincent F now owns 234,832 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $7,141,909 using the latest closing price.

Cuddy Christopher M, the Senior Vice President of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, sale 40,101 shares at $77.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Cuddy Christopher M is holding 277,893 shares at $3,107,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +3.18. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.