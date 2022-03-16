Can Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Remain Competitive?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/20 that The Trouble With Riding the Coattails of Billionaires

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE :ATUS) Right Now?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Altice USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.92, which is $8.35 above the current price. ATUS currently public float of 138.90M and currently shorts hold a 29.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 5.71M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went down by -2.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.47% and a quarterly performance of -24.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Altice USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.17% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of -50.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATUS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

ATUS Trading at -20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -31.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Mullen Mark, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $15.54 back on Dec 14. After this action, Mullen Mark now owns 3,500 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $77,700 using the latest closing price.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the Director of Altice USA Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $14.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that SCHNABEL SUSAN C is holding 20,000 shares at $145,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.19 for the present operating margin

+48.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +9.81. Equity return is now at value -87.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.