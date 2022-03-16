ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) went down by -18.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.23. The company’s stock price has collected -21.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIP is at 1.24.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ANIP currently public float of 8.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIP was 110.26K shares.

ANIP’s Market Performance

ANIP stocks went down by -21.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.22% and a quarterly performance of -33.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.15% for ANIP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ANIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

ANIP Trading at -27.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIP fell by -21.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.77. In addition, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIP starting from Thoma Jeanne, who purchase 1,072 shares at the price of $46.47 back on Dec 20. After this action, Thoma Jeanne now owns 17,785 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $49,820 using the latest closing price.

Pera Antonio R, the Director of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $42.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Pera Antonio R is holding 19,713 shares at $126,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.47 for the present operating margin

+36.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -10.82. The total capital return value is set at -3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.96. Equity return is now at value -11.30, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.73. Total debt to assets is 39.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.