Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) went down by -4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that California Oil Spill Came From Pipeline Dragged Over 100 Feet

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE :AMPY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is at 3.04.

The average price from analysts is $6.20, which is $0.8 above the current price. AMPY currently public float of 37.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPY was 767.96K shares.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY stocks went up by 1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.88% and a quarterly performance of 80.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for Amplify Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.74% for AMPY stocks with a simple moving average of 42.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPY reach a price target of $10.50. The rating they have provided for AMPY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2019.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMPY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at 26.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw 73.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Lederman Evan S., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.69 back on Aug 30. After this action, Lederman Evan S. now owns 40,329 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $36,900 using the latest closing price.

Proman David, the Director of Amplify Energy Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Proman David is holding 45,329 shares at $50,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Equity return is now at value 42.00, with -7.80 for asset returns.