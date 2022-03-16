American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Just Got Our Attention

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ :AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.32.

The average price from analysts is $101.36, which is $3.49 above the current price. AEP currently public float of 503.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEP was 3.24M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.65% and a quarterly performance of 13.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for American Electric Power Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.14% for AEP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

AEP Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.05. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw 8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from BUONAIUTO JOSPEH M, who sale 5,200 shares at the price of $95.75 back on Mar 04. After this action, BUONAIUTO JOSPEH M now owns 15,753 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $497,900 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg David Matthew, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 2,780 shares at $90.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Feinberg David Matthew is holding 18,862 shares at $251,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.