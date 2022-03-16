A Lesson to Learn: TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETZ is at 1.52.

PETZ currently public float of 17.40M and currently shorts hold a 12.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETZ was 15.48M shares.

PETZ’s Market Performance

PETZ stocks went up by 1.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.12% and a quarterly performance of -93.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.51% for TDH Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.46% for PETZ stocks with a simple moving average of -87.11% for the last 200 days.

PETZ Trading at -63.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares sank -29.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETZ rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3774. In addition, TDH Holdings Inc. saw -91.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.