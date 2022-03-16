A Lesson to Learn: Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s stock price has collected 13.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Expedia Scores an Earnings Beat Despite Omicron. The Stock Jumps.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Expedia Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $216.04, which is $27.54 above the current price. EXPE currently public float of 149.02M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPE was 3.04M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stocks went up by 13.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.88% and a quarterly performance of 17.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Expedia Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for EXPE stocks with a simple moving average of 11.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $218 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to EXPE, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

EXPE Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.10. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 4.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Kern Peter M, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $167.79 back on Mar 07. After this action, Kern Peter M now owns 130,937 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $1,006,747 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Director of Expedia Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $189.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 287,112 shares at $2,841,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+72.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.