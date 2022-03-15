Why Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went down by -6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected -15.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.69.

SID currently public float of 700.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 4.27M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went down by -15.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.28% and a quarterly performance of 10.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.02% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -21.00% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Equity return is now at value 64.00, with 16.10 for asset returns.