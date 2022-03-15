Wall Street Pummels Datadog Inc. (DDOG) After Recent Earnings Report

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected -8.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Datadog Stock Soars. Earnings and Revenue Crushed Wall Street’s Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $213.21, which is $94.39 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 240.66M and currently shorts hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.72M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -8.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.98% and a quarterly performance of -31.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.70% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -29.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.20. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 1,502 shares at the price of $133.69 back on Mar 07. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 52,509 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $200,797 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Matthew, the Director of Datadog Inc., sale 161,292 shares at $157.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Jacobson Matthew is holding 213,125 shares at $25,378,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.00 for asset returns.