Wall Street Pummels Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) After Recent Earnings Report

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) went down by -7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s stock price has collected -6.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Aurora Cannabis Sees a Path to Profitability. The Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ :ACB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACB is at 3.05.

ACB currently public float of 214.61M and currently shorts hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACB was 5.62M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB stocks went down by -6.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.17% and a quarterly performance of -52.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Aurora Cannabis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.18% for ACB stocks with a simple moving average of -55.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACB

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACB reach a price target of $6.78, previously predicting the price at $7.49. The rating they have provided for ACB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2021.

ACB Trading at -33.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -34.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -45.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -14.50 for asset returns.