Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) went up by 19.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.92. The company’s stock price has collected -5.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :TIRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TIRX currently public float of 0.84M and currently shorts hold a 27.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIRX was 264.01K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX stocks went down by -5.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.83% and a quarterly performance of -49.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for TIRX stocks with a simple moving average of -67.99% for the last 200 days.

TIRX Trading at -13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.44%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +20.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1104. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -44.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -69.68.