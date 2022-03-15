The Chart for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) went down by -31.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s stock price has collected 69.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BTTX) Right Now?

BTTX currently public float of 6.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTTX was 91.04K shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stocks went up by 69.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.53% and a quarterly performance of -28.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.86% for Better Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.31% for BTTX stocks with a simple moving average of -64.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -25.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.08%, as shares sank -24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Dec 21. After this action, LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J now owns 10,000 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,000 using the latest closing price.

Appelbaum Kevin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $4.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Appelbaum Kevin J is holding 3,750 shares at $4,600 based on the most recent closing price.