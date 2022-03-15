Squarespace Inc. (SQSP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.71. The company’s stock price has collected 7.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that Squarespace Shares Trade Lower in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Squarespace Inc. (NYSE :SQSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Squarespace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.92, which is $9.25 above the current price. SQSP currently public float of 37.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQSP was 395.40K shares.

SQSP’s Market Performance

SQSP stocks went up by 7.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.94% and a quarterly performance of -16.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.21% for Squarespace Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.82% for SQSP stocks with a simple moving average of -37.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQSP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SQSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQSP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQSP reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for SQSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to SQSP, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

SQSP Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.35. In addition, Squarespace Inc. saw -12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from O’Connor Courtenay, who sale 6,557 shares at the price of $26.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, O’Connor Courtenay now owns 37,494 shares of Squarespace Inc., valued at $176,292 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Courtenay, the General Counsel and Secretary of Squarespace Inc., sale 4,375 shares at $34.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that O’Connor Courtenay is holding 31,851 shares at $149,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+80.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc. stands at -31.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.