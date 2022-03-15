Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) went down by -16.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.72. The company’s stock price has collected -11.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RCKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCKT is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.60, which is $50.06 above the current price. RCKT currently public float of 59.78M and currently shorts hold a 13.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCKT was 563.40K shares.

RCKT’s Market Performance

RCKT stocks went down by -11.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.88% and a quarterly performance of -42.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.10% for RCKT stocks with a simple moving average of -56.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCKT reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for RCKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RCKT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

RCKT Trading at -26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -30.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -39.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Shah Gaurav, who purchase 22,000 shares at the price of $17.34 back on Feb 07. After this action, Shah Gaurav now owns 517,639 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $381,513 using the latest closing price.

Makker Gotham, the Director of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 400 shares at $47.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Makker Gotham is holding 1,296,401 shares at $18,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -31.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.69.