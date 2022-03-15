Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went up by 3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 28.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

VGFC currently public float of 105.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 456.60K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went up by 28.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.74% and a quarterly performance of -28.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.97% for The Very Good Food Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.89% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -62.97% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.95%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC rose by +28.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5554. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VGFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-256.34 for the present operating margin

-28.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Very Good Food Company Inc. stands at -298.88. The total capital return value is set at -69.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.32.

Based on The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.76. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.49.