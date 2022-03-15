Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.34. The company’s stock price has collected -1.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that NIO, Novavax, Lockheed, Yandex, First Horizon: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Raytheon Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.59, which is $10.67 above the current price. RTX currently public float of 1.36B and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 6.44M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went down by -1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.08% and a quarterly performance of 12.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of 10.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $111 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RTX, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

RTX Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.89. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw 12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Dumais Michael R, who sale 7,443 shares at the price of $101.45 back on Feb 28. After this action, Dumais Michael R now owns 73,761 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $755,095 using the latest closing price.

Dumais Michael R, the EVP,Chf Transformation Officer of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 6,883 shares at $97.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Dumais Michael R is holding 78,507 shares at $672,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at +6.06. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.