Origin Agritech Limited (SEED): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) went down by -16.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ :SEED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEED is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Origin Agritech Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SEED currently public float of 4.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEED was 371.61K shares.

SEED’s Market Performance

SEED stocks went up by 2.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.44% and a quarterly performance of 2.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.12% for Origin Agritech Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.28% for SEED stocks with a simple moving average of 0.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEED

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEED reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for SEED stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2009.

SEED Trading at 29.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.94%, as shares surge +22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEED rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Origin Agritech Limited saw 21.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SEED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-297.07 for the present operating margin

+27.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Origin Agritech Limited stands at -197.15. Equity return is now at value 120.40, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.