Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) went up by 15.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :HOLI) Right Now?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOLI is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.50, which is $6.8 above the current price. HOLI currently public float of 56.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOLI was 542.25K shares.

HOLI’s Market Performance

HOLI stocks went up by 3.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly performance of -9.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.04% for HOLI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLI reach a price target of $16.10. The rating they have provided for HOLI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

HOLI Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI rose by +14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.70 for the present operating margin

+38.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stands at +14.60. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.