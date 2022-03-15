Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) went down by -18.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected -24.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/21 that Satellite Industry Grows as Investors Bet Billions on Space-Derived Data

Is It Worth Investing in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE :BKSY) Right Now?

BKSY currently public float of 58.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKSY was 910.03K shares.

BKSY’s Market Performance

BKSY stocks went down by -24.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.81% and a quarterly performance of -81.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.99% for BlackSky Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.31% for BKSY stocks with a simple moving average of -80.88% for the last 200 days.

BKSY Trading at -48.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.69%, as shares sank -43.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY fell by -24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3495. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw -66.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Feb 25. After this action, BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G now owns 451,146 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $32,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Equity return is now at value -112.90, with -82.50 for asset returns.