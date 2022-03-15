Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) went down by -13.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ :LEGN) Right Now?

LEGN currently public float of 127.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEGN was 829.14K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

LEGN’s Market Performance

LEGN stocks went down by -9.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.39% and a quarterly performance of -38.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Legend Biotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.19% for LEGN stocks with a simple moving average of -29.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEGN, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

LEGN Trading at -23.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.44. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw -33.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-302.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -401.02. The total capital return value is set at -274.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.24. Equity return is now at value -144.00, with -50.10 for asset returns.

Based on Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.