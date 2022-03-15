Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Synchrony Financial (SYF)?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s stock price has collected 2.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/21 that Gap to Replace Longtime Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony With Barclays

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE :SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.68.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

SYF currently public float of 518.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYF was 6.52M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF stocks went up by 2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.60% and a quarterly performance of -25.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Synchrony Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.17% for SYF stocks with a simple moving average of -24.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $54 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYF, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

SYF Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -18.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.98. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 4,141 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 16,486 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $165,640 using the latest closing price.

MOTHNER JONATHAN S, the See remarks of Synchrony Financial, sale 20,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that MOTHNER JONATHAN S is holding 126,410 shares at $800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.18 for the present operating margin

+91.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +37.61. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.