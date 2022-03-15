Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $4.52 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 7.40M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went down by -3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.08% and a quarterly performance of 14.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of 6.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EPD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

EPD Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.45. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $23.76 back on Feb 18. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 97,441 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $356,415 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford John R, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $23.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Rutherford John R is holding 78,716 shares at $237,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +11.07. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.