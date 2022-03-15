Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) went down by -7.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s stock price has collected -20.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Trade Desk Tops Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ :TTD) Right Now?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 189.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTD is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $99.35, which is $43.84 above the current price. TTD currently public float of 437.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTD was 6.07M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD stocks went down by -20.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.11% and a quarterly performance of -44.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for The Trade Desk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.32% for TTD stocks with a simple moving average of -32.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $108 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to TTD, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

TTD Trading at -29.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -31.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.13. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw -42.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Paley Eric B, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $83.19 back on Mar 01. After this action, Paley Eric B now owns 47,768 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $623,929 using the latest closing price.

Paley Eric B, the Director of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $83.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Paley Eric B is holding 109,230 shares at $623,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.