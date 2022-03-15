Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went down by -7.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Teck Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $41.80, which is $15.35 above the current price. TECK currently public float of 527.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 5.07M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went down by -1.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.24% and a quarterly performance of 42.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.69% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of 42.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TECK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TECK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TECK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $51 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

TECK Trading at 12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.79. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 34.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +21.27. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.