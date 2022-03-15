Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) went up by 4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :FLXS) Right Now?

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLXS is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Flexsteel Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. FLXS currently public float of 5.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLXS was 27.56K shares.

FLXS’s Market Performance

FLXS stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.27% and a quarterly performance of -38.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Flexsteel Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.88% for FLXS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLXS stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for FLXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLXS in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $50 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2015.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLXS reach a price target of $42.50. The rating they have provided for FLXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2014.

FLXS Trading at -18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLXS fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.90. In addition, Flexsteel Industries Inc. saw -31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLXS starting from Dickson Kathryn P, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.48 back on Mar 01. After this action, Dickson Kathryn P now owns 9,608 shares of Flexsteel Industries Inc., valued at $20,480 using the latest closing price.

Levine Thomas M, the Director of Flexsteel Industries Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $22.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Levine Thomas M is holding 1,634 shares at $22,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.01 for the present operating margin

+20.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flexsteel Industries Inc. stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 14.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.17. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.69. Total debt to assets is 11.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.