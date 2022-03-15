Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SentinelOne Inc. (S)

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) went down by -10.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s stock price has collected -12.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE :S) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for SentinelOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.28, which is $32.73 above the current price. S currently public float of 90.62M and currently shorts hold a 9.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of S was 4.03M shares.

S’s Market Performance

S stocks went down by -12.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.36% and a quarterly performance of -41.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for SentinelOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.52% for S stocks with a simple moving average of -43.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $65 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to S, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

S Trading at -29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -34.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -12.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.38. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw -41.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Warner Nicholas, who sale 39,766 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Mar 10. After this action, Warner Nicholas now owns 1,176 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $1,395,488 using the latest closing price.

Warner Nicholas, the Chief Operating Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Warner Nicholas is holding 1,176 shares at $84,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.14 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -126.35. The total capital return value is set at -67.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.93.

Based on SentinelOne Inc. (S), the company’s capital structure generated 14.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.