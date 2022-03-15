Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.58. The company’s stock price has collected -7.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Oil-Patch Royalty Investors Plan $2 Billion Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ :FLMN) Right Now?

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLMN is at 1.61.

FLMN currently public float of 41.20M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLMN was 819.91K shares.

FLMN’s Market Performance

FLMN stocks went down by -7.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.05% and a quarterly performance of 20.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Falcon Minerals Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.84% for FLMN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FLMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5.40 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLMN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for FLMN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLMN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

FLMN Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLMN fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, Falcon Minerals Corporation saw 17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLMN

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.