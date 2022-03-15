Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE :BSX) Right Now?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSX is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.21, which is $8.1 above the current price. BSX currently public float of 1.42B and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSX was 9.22M shares.

BSX’s Market Performance

BSX stocks went down by -1.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.23% and a quarterly performance of 1.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Boston Scientific Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.95% for BSX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $55 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

BSX Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.11. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw -1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Brennan Daniel J., who sale 11,029 shares at the price of $44.03 back on Mar 02. After this action, Brennan Daniel J. now owns 264,290 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $485,650 using the latest closing price.

Pierce David A, the EVP Pres MedSurg of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 1,726 shares at $43.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pierce David A is holding 0 shares at $75,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+62.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +8.75. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.