Here’s Our Rant About Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) went down by -17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s stock price has collected -19.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/14/21 that DoorDash, AMC, Disney, Coinbase, Dogecoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :FREE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Whole Earth Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $14.15 above the current price. FREE currently public float of 34.92M and currently shorts hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREE was 218.33K shares.

FREE’s Market Performance

FREE stocks went down by -19.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.34% and a quarterly performance of -33.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Whole Earth Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.87% for FREE stocks with a simple moving average of -38.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREE stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FREE in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for FREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to FREE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

FREE Trading at -24.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREE fell by -19.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.04. In addition, Whole Earth Brands Inc. saw -33.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREE starting from McMillin John M., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $11.97 back on Sep 14. After this action, McMillin John M. now owns 31,294 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc., valued at $17,958 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+36.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whole Earth Brands Inc. stands at -15.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE), the company’s capital structure generated 63.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.65. Total debt to assets is 32.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.