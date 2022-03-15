Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB)?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE :APGB) Right Now?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APGB currently public float of 68.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APGB was 132.53K shares.

APGB’s Market Performance

APGB stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.23% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for APGB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.04% for the last 200 days.

APGB Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.23%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.75. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.