Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aegon N.V. (AEG)?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) went up by 6.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected 13.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE :AEG) Right Now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Aegon N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.81, which is $1.42 above the current price. AEG currently public float of 1.80B and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEG was 4.93M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stocks went up by 13.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.21% and a quarterly performance of -0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Aegon N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.95% for AEG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.38% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at -15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at +370.18.