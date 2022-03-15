Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) went down by -6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.11. The company’s stock price has collected -5.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ :CGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Canopy Growth Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

CGC currently public float of 251.31M and currently shorts hold a 17.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGC was 7.03M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stocks went down by -5.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.45% and a quarterly performance of -40.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Canopy Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.31% for CGC stocks with a simple moving average of -60.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGC reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for CGC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CGC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

CGC Trading at -26.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -38.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.07. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.