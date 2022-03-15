AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) went up by 21.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s stock price has collected 38.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AVEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVEO is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.33, which is $11.91 above the current price. AVEO currently public float of 34.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVEO was 323.72K shares.

AVEO’s Market Performance

AVEO stocks went up by 38.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.39% and a quarterly performance of -15.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.42% for AVEO stocks with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVEO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AVEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVEO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVEO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for AVEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AVEO, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

AVEO Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVEO rose by +38.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVEO starting from BAILEY MICHAEL P, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $6.48 back on Sep 01. After this action, BAILEY MICHAEL P now owns 49,311 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $97,200 using the latest closing price.

Ferraresso Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 2,608 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Ferraresso Michael is holding 8,318 shares at $14,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-645.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -591.19. The total capital return value is set at -96.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.56. Equity return is now at value -105.10, with -55.30 for asset returns.

Based on AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO), the company’s capital structure generated 41.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.09. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.