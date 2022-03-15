Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) went up by 22.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.52. The company’s stock price has collected 10.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQQ) Right Now?

ARQQ currently public float of 14.21M and currently shorts hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 447.19K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ stocks went up by 10.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.84% and a quarterly performance of -24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.69% for Arqit Quantum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for ARQQ stocks with a simple moving average of -3.65% for the last 200 days.

ARQQ Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.07%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -34.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.