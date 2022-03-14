Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) went up by 7.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s stock price has collected 21.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :TKLF) Right Now?

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TKLF currently public float of 5.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKLF was 4.18M shares.

TKLF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.70% for TKLF stocks with a simple moving average of -61.12% for the last 200 days.

TKLF Trading at -61.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.84%, as shares sank -25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKLF rose by +21.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd saw -92.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TKLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd stands at +2.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.